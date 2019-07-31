|
Robert "Bob" Nytes, 60, of Quincy, died at home on Monday, July 29, 2019. He was born Oct. 26, 1958, in Kaukauna, Wis., the son of Jerome and Jeanette (Hennes) Nytes. Bob married Bonnie R. Brod on June 22, 2002, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church. She survives. Bob graduated with his bachelor's degree from the University of Wisconsin in Oshkosh. He was employed as a computer programmer for the state of Wisconsin and later at Quincy University. Bob also built computers and loved programming challenges. Bob proudly served his country in the U.S. Army and then in the U.S. Air Force. While serving, he worked as a mechanic and then on aircraft black boxes until he retired from the Air Force. He was a member of Blessed Sacrament and the Knights of Columbus. Bob shared his love of music through his ministry of singing and playing guitar throughout his life. He and his wife, Bonnie, shared in music ministry at Blessed Sacrament, St. Anthony church, T.E.C., Cursillo, and played for many weddings and funerals. Robert loved the Beatles, the Packers, his family and, most of all, Jesus. He was always ready to help, whether it was teaching PSR class, singing for Masses, helping with vacation Bible school, fixing a friend's computer or whatever he felt God called him to do. Survivors include his wife, Bonnie; children, Ben (Sara) Nytes of Quincy, Lexi (Dan) Eaton of Wisconsin, David Nytes of Bakersfield, Calif., Anna (Nathan) Keller of Quincy and Gabriel Nytes of Quincy; grandchildren, Robert, Oliva and Connor Nytes, and Dominic and Lilith Eaton; brothers and sisters, Pam (Raymond) Neumann, Rick Nytes, John (Beth) Nytes and James (Patricia) Nytes, all of Wisconsin; and many nieces and nephews. Services will be at 9:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 2, at Duker and Haugh Funeral Home, and a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. Friday at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church with the Rev. Chris Comerford officiating. Interment with military honors will be in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 1, at the church. Memorials may be made to Teens Encounter Christ. Condolences may be offered online at dukerandhaugh.com and at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from July 31 to Aug. 2, 2019