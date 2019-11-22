|
|
Robert O. "Bob" McKenzie, 75, of Quincy, died Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis. He was born Sept. 9, 1944, in Quincy, the son of Welby and Genola (Newberry) McKenzie. Bob was the owner and operator of McKenzie Construction from 1968 until his semi-retirement in 2015. However, Bob was proud of the fact that he continued to the 50th anniversary in 2018. Bob was a U.S. Army veteran of the Vietnam war. He was of the Christian faith. In his earlier years, Bob enjoyed restoring cars. He liked cooking, woodworking but most especially, his family. Survivors include three children, Amy Penrose and her husband, Brad, of Quincy, Robert D. McKenzie of Quincy and Mathew McKenzie of Quincy; four grandchildren, Shelby Job and her husband, Dallas, Autumn Penrose, Dallas Robert McKenzie and Delaney McKenzie; four great-grandchildren, Leightyn Job, Jaxson Boernson, Meilah Job and Dallas Job Jr.; siblings, Jack McKenzie, Alice Snyder, Leota Einhaus, Vicki Stice and June McKenzie; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives. Bob was preceded in death by his parents; and siblings, Donnie McKenzie, Bill McKenzie, May Snyder, Janice Clay, Tom McKenzie, Roger McKenzie and Caroline Meyer. Memorial services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, at Duker and Haugh Funeral Home. Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to the Great River Honor Flight. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Nov. 22 to Nov. 24, 2019