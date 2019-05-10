Home

Robert "Bob" Poling Obituary
QUINCY -- Robert "Bob" Poling, 94, of Quincy, formerly of Loraine, passed away at 7:15 a.m. Wednesday, May 8, 2019, at Sunset Home in Quincy. Graveside services and burial with full military honors will be at 10 a.m. Monday, May 20, at the Loraine Cemetery in Loraine, Ill. There will be no visitation. The James O'Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, Mo., is in charge of arrangements. Bob was born Aug. 10, 1924, in Hamilton, Ill., to Ray and Velma Webster Poling. He was previously married to Mary Brown on Aug. 21, 1948. She survives.

Survivors include two sons, Steven Poling and Gary Poling; one brother, Merlin "Shorty" Poling; four grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his parents; one son, David Poling; and one brother, Virgil Poling.

Professionally, Bob was a factory supervisor and a farmer.

Bob loved farming and fishing during his spare time. He also enjoyed traveling in the United States. Spending time with his family was a great joy. Bob proudly served his country in the Army during World War II. Memorials may be made to the Parkinson Foundation.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from May 10 to May 12, 2019
