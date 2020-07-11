|
|
Palmyra, Mo. - Robert "Bob" Powell, 87, of Palmyra, passed away Thursday, July 9, 2020, surrounded by his family at his home in Palmyra.
A Mass of Christian burial with full military rites by American Legion #174 Boots-Dickson will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 14, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Palmyra. Burial will be at St. Joseph Cemetery in Palmyra.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, July 13, at Lewis Brothers Funeral Chapel in Palmyra. Prayer service will be at 7 p.m.
Bob was born Oct. 11, 1932, in Palmyra to Emmitt and Lizzie Kroeger Powell.
He is survived by Keithea, who he married on Aug. 1, 1964, at St. Joseph Catholic Church of Palmyra.
Other survivors include his children, Michelle (Jeff) Merkel, Monica (Kerry) Bross both of Palmyra, John (Amy)Powell of Eldridge, Iowa; grandchildren, Annslee (Brock) Fahy, Landon Merkel, Shandi (Dustin) Long, Jacob, Alex, and Gracie Bross, Josh Day, Emma and Zachary Powell; great-grandchildren, Destiny and Bailey Long; sister, Annie Young of Quincy; brother, Leo (Judy) Powell; and many nieces, nephews and extended family.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents; his daughter, Lisa Marie Powell; and 8 siblings.
He served in the United States Army during the Korean War. Bob worked at Stevens Cleaners during high school and became the manager in 1955. He purchased the dry cleaning business in 1965. He renamed it NEMO Cleaners, and it has been a landmark in downtown Palmyra and was one of the first businesses inducted into the Palmyra Business Hall of Fame.
Bob was a past president for Kiwanis, the head of Key Club, a member of the Jaycees and many other organizations within the Palmyra community. Bob also spearheaded the development of Jackson Park Golf Course, Teen Town, the Khoury Baseball Program, and the Sesquicentennial Celebration of 1969.
With all of the great groups and organizations that Bob was a involved in and honored for, his greatest achievement was his family.
He was a member St. Joseph Catholic Church and the Knights of Columbus.
Memorial may be made to your choice of St. Joseph Catholic Church, Jackson Park Golf Course, or Eastern Iowa JDRF (Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation).
Pallbearers will be Jacob Bross, Alex Bross, Josh Day, Landon Merkel, Brock Fahy, Dustin Long, and Zach Powell.
Online condolences may be shared at LewisBrothersFuneralChapel.com and whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig on July 11, 2020