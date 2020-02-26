|
|
Robert R. "Bob" Clary, 84, of Quincy, passed away at 8:20 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, at his home. A funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 28, at O'Donnell-Cookson Life Celebration Home in Quincy, with Pastor Nancy Wilson officiating. Burial will follow in Greenmount Cemetery in Quincy. Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. Robert was born April 6, 1935, in Knox County, Mo., to Austin and Letha McAllister Clary. He married Virginia V. "Ginny" Clary on Feb. 25, 1965, in Quincy. She preceded him in death Nov. 23, 2001. Survivors include two stepdaughters, Connie McKenzie and Sue Menke (Paul); three stepgrandchildren, Ross Hollander (Angela), Amber Menke and Patrick Menke (Jennifer); one brother, Gerald Clary (Coralie); and 12 nieces and nephews, Ann, Glenda, Chris, Marie, Stacy, Paula, Michael, Pam, Jamey, Jason, Denise and Andrea. In addition to his wife, Bob was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, John McAllister (Cleo); and one sister, Jo Ann Simmons Cooley. Bob was hired as a lineman by Lewis County Electric Co-Op on April 27, 1953. He worked there until his retirement in 1995, at which time he retired as a crew foreman. Bob enjoyed traveling all over the United States. He also enjoyed trading and dealing cars. Bob was a Methodist by faith and attended Melrose Chapel United Methodist Church. Memorial contributions may be made to Greenmount Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Jason Simmons, Jamey Simmons, Austin Simmons, Nash Simmons and Eric Bippus. Online condolences may be shared and a video tribute may be viewed at ODonnellCookson.com. Condolences also may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Feb. 26 to Feb. 28, 2020