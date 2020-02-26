Home

POWERED BY

Services
O'Donnell-Cookson Life Celebration Home
1435 State Street
Quincy, IL 62301
(217) 222-3662
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
O'Donnell-Cookson Life Celebration Home
1435 State Street
Quincy, IL 62301
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
2:00 PM
O'Donnell-Cookson Life Celebration Home
1435 State Street
Quincy, IL 62301
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Clary
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert R. "Bob" Clary


1935 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert R. "Bob" Clary Obituary
Robert R. "Bob" Clary, 84, of Quincy, passed away at 8:20 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, at his home.

A funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 28, at O'Donnell-Cookson Life Celebration Home in Quincy, with Pastor Nancy Wilson officiating. Burial will follow in Greenmount Cemetery in Quincy.

Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.

Robert was born April 6, 1935, in Knox County, Mo., to Austin and Letha McAllister Clary.

He married Virginia V. "Ginny" Clary on Feb. 25, 1965, in Quincy. She preceded him in death Nov. 23, 2001.

Survivors include two stepdaughters, Connie McKenzie and Sue Menke (Paul); three stepgrandchildren, Ross Hollander (Angela), Amber Menke and Patrick Menke (Jennifer); one brother, Gerald Clary (Coralie); and 12 nieces and nephews, Ann, Glenda, Chris, Marie, Stacy, Paula, Michael, Pam, Jamey, Jason, Denise and Andrea.

In addition to his wife, Bob was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, John McAllister (Cleo); and one sister, Jo Ann Simmons Cooley.

Bob was hired as a lineman by Lewis County Electric Co-Op on April 27, 1953. He worked there until his retirement in 1995, at which time he retired as a crew foreman.

Bob enjoyed traveling all over the United States. He also enjoyed trading and dealing cars.

Bob was a Methodist by faith and attended Melrose Chapel United Methodist Church.

Memorial contributions may be made to Greenmount Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Jason Simmons, Jamey Simmons, Austin Simmons, Nash Simmons and Eric Bippus.

Online condolences may be shared and a video tribute may be viewed at ODonnellCookson.com.

Condolences also may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Feb. 26 to Feb. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of O'Donnell-Cookson Life Celebration Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -