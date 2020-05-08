|
Robert "Bob" Root, 85, of Keokuk, Iowa, formerly of Quincy, Ill., passed away at 6:30 a.m. Monday, May 4, 2020, at River Hills Village. Bob was born Sept. 1, 1934, in Bath, Ill., to Maurice T. and Pauline Briggs Root. Bob married Louise Salrin on Jan. 15, 1954, with whom he had eight children. Louise preceded him in death on Dec. 2, 1987. Later in life he married Valeria Ann "Val" Mobley on Sept. 15, 2006, who preceded him in death Nov. 27, 2017. Bob played basketball, football and track during his time at Brown County High School. He later attended Culver-Stockton College. Professionally, Bob worked at Electric Wheel for 18 years. He also held several other jobs over the years, including working at Motorola, IGA, Western Catholic Union and working as a security guard in Fort Madison, Iowa. In addition, he co-owned B&L Hauling and B&L Upholstery. Bob was a Catholic by faith. He enjoyed playing bingo, fishing, old cars, antiques, going to the casino and scenic car rides in his older years. He valued his time spent with his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Survivors include seven children, Steven Root (Pamela) of Quincy, Dave Root (Cindy) of Mendon, Kathy Kerker (Richard) of Quincy, Doug Root (Kathy) of Miami, Fla., Kevin Root of Quincy, Karen Root of Quincy and Keri Thompson (Allan) of Sigourney, Iowa; 18 grandchildren, Jennifer Decker (Monty), Eric Root (Alexandria), Ashley Root (Alexander), David Root (Terese), Christy Root (Thomas), Chad Kerker, Brandon Buehler (Ashley), Shawn Buehler (Kristen), Lucas Kerker (Haylee), Lloyd Root, RJ Root, Liezl Root (Adam), Michaelea Stapp, Meghan Stapp, Mathew Stapp, Kaidin Root, Paige Thompson and Cameron Thompson; 22 great-grandchildren, Austin, Kruz, Alyssa, Adrienne, Maggie, Natalie, Calystah, Carly, Cristina, Lauren, Landen, Addison, Aubrie, Hunter, Michael, Gracie, Braden, Mattea, Maralea, Gabriella, Malin and Malena, plus one on the way; one great-great-grandchild, Leah; one sister, Carol Carter of Quincy; one sister in-law, Sandra Root of Quincy; and several nieces and nephews. Bob was preceded in death by his parents; one son, Michael Root; one grandson, Chad Root; one sister, Marilyn Spencer; one brother, Maurice Root; and one daughter-in-law, Teresa Root Stapp. The family would like to extend a special thank you to all the staff at River Hills Village for the wonderful care and love they showed toward Bob during the four years they shared. A private visitation will be held at O'Donnell-Cookson Life Celebration Home in Quincy, followed by a private graveside service in Mount Sterling Catholic Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to River Hills Village in Keokuk. Online condolences may be shared and a video tribute may be viewed at ODonnellCookson.com. Condolences also may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from May 8 to May 10, 2020