QUINCY -- Robert Shelton, 43, of Quincy, passed away peacefully in his home on April 29, 2019, surrounded by his family. Rob was born Feb. 14, 1976, in Quincy, the son of Paul H. and Michaelann Reardon Shelton. He married Steffanie S. Schutte on July 20, 1996, in Quincy. She survives. He lived a full life as a devoted father and husband. Rob worked as a driver throughout his career. He enjoyed vintage cars, watching football and playing golf. Rob always had a project going on. He was always building something, working on vehicles or even just helping others. Rob especially loved spending time with his family and friends, whether it was playing cards, enjoying family dinners or studying God's word. He was a member of Madison Park Christian Church. In addition to his wife, Steffanie, Rob is survived by his mother, Michaelann Shelton; a daughter, Emily Shelton; a son, Owen Shelton; his sister, Kim (Brad) Scharnhorst, and their children, Jessica (Jesse) Liebig, Alex Scharnhorst and Gage Scharnhorst; a brother, Greg (Angela) Shelton, and their son, Quinton Shelton; a brother, Brad (Kristie) Shelton, and their children, Tyler, Parker and Shelby Shelton; as well as great-nieces and great-nephews. All of them, he deeply loved. Robert was preceded in death by his father; his paternal grandparents, Paul and Edna Shelton; and his maternal grandparents, Francis and Paul Reardon. SERVICES: 10 a.m. Friday, May 3, 2019, at Madison Park Christian Church, with the Rev. Keith Ehresman officiating. VISITATION: 4 to 7 p.m., Thursday May 2, 2019, at Madison Park Christian Church. MEMORIALS: Discovery Ministries or FOM Ministries. ARRANGEMENTS: Hansen-Spear Funeral Home, Quincy.