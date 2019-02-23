Robert W. Cadwell, 82, of Carthage, died at his home Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019. Robert was born July 25, 1936, in Keokuk, Iowa, to Phineas Mott and Helen Aurelia (Walker) Cadwell. He was married to Sally JoAnn Tweedt from 1954 until 1968. In 1974, he married Nadine Howe Cameron. She died in 1994. Robert attended Carthage High School and graduated in 1954. He worked for a telephone company in Georgia from 1956 to 1961. He then moved back to Carthage and worked at the Maytag store for 10 years. Robert then served 20 years in the Secretary of State Police from 1971 until his retirement in 1991. Robert was active in his community and enjoyed politics. He was a lifelong Republican and served as a precinct committeeman. He continued his life of service on the Illinois Stolen Car Task Force from 1991 to 1994. Robert ran for Hancock County sheriff in 1994 and was elected Hancock County coroner, a position he served from 1996 to 2000. He also was Hancock Township supervisor for many years and enjoyed his service as a member of the Carthage Clipper Fire Department for nearly 15 years. Robert was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Carthage. Survivors include three children, Rauna (Rob) Brown of Augusta, Mary Beth Howell of Keokuk and Robert E. Cadwell of Carthage; two stepchildren, Malinda "Mindi" (Greg) Gronewold of Carthage and Randy (Cate Sceli) Cameron of London, Ontario; his companion of 23 years, Esther Huls of Carthage; grandchildren, Justin (Deanna) Twaddle, Cassandra (Ricky) Phiri, Carianna (Travis) Davison, Jonathan Wustrow, Jordan, Brandon (Amy), Nathan, Alexandra and Randall Cadwell; stepgrandchildren, Dana Scarlett (Brandon), Jaired Anderson (Rebecca), Kara (Jeremy) Kalmus, Cody Cameron, Justin Cronin, Hannah (Bryan) Huff and Kayla (Daniel) Burr; eight stepgreat-grandchildren; two sisters, Jean McCallister of Macomb and Rosalie (Claus) Tanner of Mount Pulaski; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; a wife, Nadine Cadwell; a son, Mark Alan Cadwell; and two sisters, Margie Trovillion and Georgia Douglas. SERVICES: 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 27, at Printy Funeral Home in Carthage, with burial in Moss Ridge Cemetery, Carthage. VISITATION: 3 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 26, at the funeral home with family present from 6 to 8 p.m. MEMORIALS: Carthage Clipper Fire Department. ARRANGEMENTS: Printy Funeral Home of Carthage. WEBSITE: printyfuneralhome.com. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com. Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Feb. 23 to Feb. 25, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary