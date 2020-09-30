|
|
QUINCY -- Robert W. "Bobby" Eyler Jr., 51, of Quincy, died Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, at 1:42 p.m. at Memorial Medical Center in Springfield, Ill. Bobby was born March 18, 1969 at St. Mary's Hospital in Quincy, to Terry Silman Eyler. Bobby attended St. Mary's Elementary and Payson Seymour High School. Bobby had worked as a driver for Five Star Trucking and as a handyman for Diane and Kirby Clark. He was a jack-of-all-trades. Bobby was a tremendous sports fan, and he particularly enjoyed NASCAR and St. Louis Cardinals baseball. However, he ate, slept and breathed basketball. Bobby was an accomplished basketball player, and he played frequently up until his recent illness. Bobby also liked traveling and swimming, and he taught all of his siblings how to swim. Most of all, Bobby loved his family, especially his children, who meant the world to him. Bobby was of the Catholic faith. Survivors include his mother, Terry Zahn of Quincy; three daughters, Alicia McClintock of Quincy, Krysten Carella of Aviston, Ill., and Megan (Aaron Sill) Eyler of Quincy; his son, Tanner Eyler of Quincy; three grandchildren, Laniha, Colton and Emmett; two sisters, Amy (Tony) Zornes-Rhinberger of Quincy, and Brenda (Kenneth) Vahle of Quincy; his brother, Timmy (Jami) Eyler of Benton, La.; and aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. Bobby was preceded in death by his grandson, Adaiah Sill; three aunts, Janis Harms, Linda Beaston and Kathy Crossett; two uncles, James and David Silman; a niece, Alissa Zornes; two cousins, Wendy Crossett and Marty Beaston, Jr.; his maternal grandmother, Anna Marvel Silman; and his paternal grandfather, Wallace Eyler. Memorial Service: a private service will be held with Father Michael Kuse officiating. To attend Bobby's service remotely (or to view a recording for up to 90 days), please join us at 11 a.m. Central Time on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, using the following link: https://client.tribucast.com/tcid/72132591 Inurnment: Greenmount Cemetery, Quincy, Ill. Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020 at Hansen-Spear Funeral Home. Please bring a face mask if you plan to attend the visitation. Memorials: to the family c/o Terry Zahn. Hansen-Spear Funeral Directors are in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be expressed online at hansenspear.com and whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Sept. 30 to Oct. 2, 2020