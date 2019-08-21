|
Robert W. Hoerr, 87, of Taylor, passed away Monday, Aug. 19, 2019, at Maple Lawn Nursing Home in Palmyra. Services will be at 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 23, at Apostolic Christian Church in Taylor. Burial with full military rites will follow in the church cemetery in Taylor. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 22, at the church's Fellowship Hall. There also be a visitation from 1 to 2 p.m. Friday at the church. Mr. Hoerr was born Oct. 31, 1931, in Taylor, to John and Rose Frieden Hoerr. He married Emma "Dee" L. Massner on Feb. 23, 1958, in Fort Scott, Kan. She survives. Other survivors include sons, Brent Hoerr (Charlotte) of Palmyra, Scott Hoerr of Quincy, Ill., and Ted Hoerr of Taylor; daughters, Amy Adrian (Rusty) of Palmyra and Carrie Sherman (Mike) of Brimfield, Ill.,; brother, Louis Hoerr of Taylor, Mo.; sister, Irene Riney of Taylor; sister, Rosemary Massner (Allen) of Quincy; brother Donald Hoerr (Elaine) of Taylor; Cindy DeSigne (Robert) of Metamora, Ill.; 11 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews and extended family. Robert was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Wayne Hoerr; sister, Barbara Plank; and one granddaughter, Hannah Adrian. Robert was a 1949 graduate of Palmyra High School. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War and was a corporal in the Army Medical Corps from 1952 to 1954. In his early years, he worked as a part-time welder for Knapheide Manufacturing Co., but ultimately his career was spent as a lifelong farmer, spending his time raising his crops. He loved reading his Bible and enjoyed his mission trips to construct churches. A favorite pastime was drinking coffee at the 18 Wheeler Restaurant. He was a member of the Palmyra VFW, American Legion Post No. 174, and proud to serve as in the Honor Guard. Robert was a member of the Apostolic Christian Church in Taylor. Memorials may be made to your choice of the Apostolic Christian Church Building Fund, Maple Lawn or Community Loving Care Hospice. Pallbearers will be Adam Adrian, Aaron Adrian, David Hoerr, Oliver Sherman and Chase Carson. Honorary pallbearers will be Travis Bryant, Mark Sauder, Matt Kaeb and Parker Haerr. Online condolences and video tribute may be viewed at lewisbrothersfuneralchapel.com and at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Aug. 21 to Aug. 23, 2019