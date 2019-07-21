Home

Zehender Robinson Stormer Cookson Funeral Home
1435 State Street
Quincy, IL 62301
(217) 222-3662
Robert William Fleer

Robert William Fleer Obituary
Robert William Fleer, 80, of Quincy, died at 8:22 a.m. Thursday, July 4, 2019, at Blessing Hospital.

Born Aug. 17, 1938, in Quincy, Robert was the son of William and Ella Gladden Fleer. He married Mary Jane Humes in Quincy on Feb. 17, 1979. She survives.

Robert was devoted to his family, and his grandchildren and great-grandchildren were his life. He enjoyed fishing, riding his "Goldwing" motorcycle and traveling.

Robert was employed at Huck Fixture as a finisher painter and was a member of Carpenters and Joiners Union Local 189.

In addition to his wife, Mary, survivors include two daughters, Cathy Miller (Darrell) of Kinderhook and Becky Norton (Randy) of Quincy; a stepdaughter, Tammy Schmitz (Edwin) of Quincy; a stepson, Chuck Collier (Joanne) of Florence, Mont.; and several loving grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Mr. Fleer was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Wayne Fleer; and two sisters, Lois Ingram and an infant sister.

Zehender Robinson Stormer Cookson Funeral Home is handling cremation arrangements. There will be no services.

Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from July 21 to July 23, 2019
