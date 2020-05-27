|
Roberta Ruth Stevenson, 81, of Shelbyville, Mo., formerly, Quincy, Ill., passed away Monday, May 25, 2020, surrounded by her family near Shelbyville, Mo. Roberta was born Jan. 7, 1939, in Shelby County, Mo., a daughter of Orval Paul and Josephine (Wood) Claussen. She was united in marriage to Robert Norlan Stevenson on August 4, 1962, in Quincy, Ill. He preceded her in death on June 14, 2009. Roberta graduated with honors from Shelbyville High School in 1957, followed by her attendance and graduation from Olivet Nazarene University in 1960 with a BA degree in Elementary Education. Upon graduating from college, Roberta served as an elementary teacher in Quincy, Ill., until she made the choice to stay home with her children. Roberta continued to substitute teach in Quincy and the surrounding area well into her sixties. For a few years during this time Roberta served as a tutor to children at Shiloh Children's Ranch in Clarence, Mo. Early in Roberta's life she made a commitment to serve her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. This commitment impacted her involvement in her local churches; Quincy Emmanuel Church of the Nazarene and Clarence Church of the Nazarene. Along with her husband, Bob, Roberta enjoyed music and helped facilitate music at the churches she attended. Working as a volunteer Sunday School teacher, vacation bible school worker, choir and play director were just a few of the ways she served and shared her love of Christ. Cooking, gardening, canning and helping on the farm were some of Roberta's greatest passions. Making pies and putting up hundreds of quarts of vegetables every summer filled her days. Sharing the fruits of her labors with those around her brought many people as well as our mom great happiness. Finally, the greatest joy of her life was her family. She was our greatest cheerleader and our biggest fan. She loved her grandchildren and baking cookies with them and loving them through the time she spent with them was what brought her the most fulfillment of all. Roberta is survived by her three children, David Stevenson (Kimberly) of Shelbyville, Mo., Gary Stevenson (Kettrin) of Olathe, Kans., and Rick Stevenson (Lisa) of Shelbyville, Mo.; seven grandchildren, Caitlyn Conrad (Brandon) of Hutchison, Kans., Connor and Cooper Stevenson of Shelbyville, Mo., Colter and Garret Stevenson of Olathe, Kans., and Levi and Caden Stevenson of Shelbyville, Mo.; and one sister, Shirley Claussen of Shelbyville, Mo. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband. Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, May 29, 2020, at Clarence Church of the Nazarene in Clarence, Mo., followed with the burial in Mt. Hope Lutheran Cemetery, north of Lentner, Mo. A visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, May 28, 2020, at Greening-Eagan-Hayes Funeral Home in Shelbina, Mo. Family suggests memorials be made to the Emmanuel Church of the Nazarene of Quincy, Ill. Arrangements are under the direction of the Greening-Eagan-Hayes Funeral Home of Shelbina, Mo. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from May 27 to May 29, 2020