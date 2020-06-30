|
|
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. -- Robin Renae Runge, 55, of Springfield, passed away at 12:12 p.m. Sunday, June 28, 2020, at her home. Robin was born June 26, 1965, in Quincy, Ill., to Weldon and Patricia Koehler McMillen. Robin was married to Matt Runge on Aug. 8, 1987, in Bethlehem United Church of Christ in Sutter, Ill. He survives. Professionally, Robin was a teacher for many years. She enjoyed chocolate, walks with her husband, Matt, and riding her bike. Most of all, time with her family was most important to her. Robin attended Bethlehem United Church of Christ in Sutter, Ill. In addition to her husband, she is survived by her mother; three children, Ty Runge (Lexie), Ryan Runge and Carly Runge; one grandchild, Maclin Runge; and one brother, Ross McMillen. She was preceded in death by her father. A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, July 2, 2020, at Bethlehem United Church of Christ in Sutter, Ill. Rev. Mack Binder will officiate. A visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at Bethlehem United Church of Christ. Memorial contributions may be made to Bethlehem United Church of Christ. The family is being served by the O'Donnell-Cookson Life Celebration Home in Quincy, Ill. Online condolences may be shared and a video tribute may be viewed at ODonnellCookson.com and whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from June 30 to July 2, 2020