Hunter Funeral Home
208 N. State St.
Mendon, IL 62351
217-936-2525
Rodney "Joe" Benjamin

Rodney "Joe" Benjamin Obituary
Rodney "Joe" Benjamin, 78, of Bowen, passed away at 2:04 p.m. Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, at Memorial Hospital in Carthage.

Joe was born Dec. 17, 1941, in Pontoosuc, Ill. He was the son of the late Henry John and Elsie Jane (Warson). He married Janice R. Adkins on Nov. 10, 1962, in Carthage.

Joe was a member of Bowen Christian Church. He was a member of the Silver Dollar Hall of Fame and enjoyed pen and ink drawing and spending time with his family, telling jokes and telling stories.

Survivors include his wife, Janice, of Bowen; three children, Joe (Sarah Ferguson) Benjamin of Missouri, Angie (Ronald) Byrd of Loraine, Ill., and Annette (George) Toolate of Loraine; grandchildren, Alyssa (Adam) Uppinghouse, Kelsie Byrd, Mikayla Byrd, Cheyenne Toolate, Lakota (Zach) Friday and Chenoa Toolate; great-grandchildren, Levi Uppinghouse, Tyler Friday, John Friday and Atticus Friday; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by a grandson, Justin Byrd; four brothers and five sisters.

Services will be at 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 12, at Bowen Christian Church, with Chris Cook officiating.

Visitation will be from 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, at Hunter Funeral Home in Mendon. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions have been suggested to the family.

Condolences may be expressed online at

hunterfuneralhomes.com and whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Jan. 8 to Jan. 10, 2020
