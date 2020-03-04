Herald-Whig Obituaries
|
Services
Duker & Haugh Funeral Home
823 Broadway
Quincy, IL 62301
(217) 222-1011
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Duker & Haugh Funeral Home
823 Broadway
Quincy, IL 62301
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
10:00 AM
Duker & Haugh Funeral Home
823 Broadway
Quincy, IL 62301
View Map
Rodney E. Hoffman


1947 - 2020
Rodney E. Hoffman Obituary
Rodney E. Hoffman, 72, of the Illinois Veterans Home, formerly of 1430 N. 20th St., died Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at Blessing Hospital.

He was born on Oct. 18, 1947, in Quincy, the son of Robert E. and Marjorie (Hecke) Hoffman. He married Carol Huner on Aug. 13, 1966. She survives.

Mr. Hoffman was a Navy veteran of the Vietnam War. He was supervisor of the machine shop at E.L. Smith and Sons. He later worked as a machinist at Trinity Industries. He then later worked as a supervisor for security for Mark Twain Casino until his retirement.

Mr. Hoffman was an avid hunter, fisherman and NASCAR fan.

In addition to his wife, survivors include two children, Rodney S. Hoffman and his wife, Lisa, of Quincy, and Michelle Hendrix and her husband, Steve, of Milton, Fla.; two grandchildren, Avery Hoffman and Austin Hoffman (Leah Murfin); siblings, Robert A. Hoffman and his wife, Jackie, Randy Hoffman, and Linda Sexton and her husband, Theo; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.

Mr. Hoffman was preceded in death by his parents.

Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Friday, March 6, at Duker and Haugh Funeral Home. Interment with military rites will be in Sunset Cemetery at the Illinois Veterans Home. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, March 5 at the funeral home.

Memorials may be made to the Illinois Veterans Home Activities Fund or to Junior Achievement.

Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Mar. 4 to Mar. 6, 2020
