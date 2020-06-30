|
Rodney W. Frese, 67, of Quincy died on Sunday, June 28, 2020, in his home. He was born on April 18, 1953, in Quincy, the son of Albert E. and Alberta 'Peachy' Frese. He was a graduate of Christian Brothers and received a masters degree from Quincy University. He married Jan Hughes on July 19, 1975, in Quincy. She survives. He was a member of St. Peter Catholic Church. Rod worked at Gardner Denver for 39 years, retiring as supervisor of managed care. Rod liked to play golf and fish. In his younger years he enjoyed hunting. After retirement he enjoyed traveling with his wife Jan and their friends. In addition to his wife, Rod is also survived by: Three Children: Jen Kern and husband Dustan of Glenwood, Iowa; Kim Sammartino of Denver, Colo.; and Ryan Frese of St. Louis, Mo. Two Grandchildren: Jacob and Michael Kern. Two siblings: Julie Reiter and her husband Mike and Jack Frese and his wife Sybil. Several nieces, nephews and other relatives also survive. Rod was preceded in death by his parents. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, July 2, 2020 at 1 p.m. in St. Peter Catholic Church. Interment in Greenmount Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Wednesday afternoon from 3 to 6 p.m. at the Duker and Haugh Funeral Home. Memorials may be made to Blessing Foundation for Hospice. The Duker and Haugh Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from June 30 to July 2, 2020