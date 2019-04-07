Roger C.H. Mohrman, 89, of Quincy, formerly of Camp Point, died Saturday, April 6, 2019, surrounded by his family. He was born Nov. 4, 1929, to Clarence and Esther Heitkamp Mohrman in Quincy. He married Margie Louise Groves on Dec. 20, 1952, in DeKalb, and she survives. Roger was a 1947 graduate of Quincy High School and a 1951 graduate of the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign receiving a Bachelor of Science degree in agriculture. He enlisted in the U.S. Air Force in 1951 and was discharged as a captain in 1953. Mr. Mohrman was general manager of Adams Electric Co-Operative in Camp Point, retiring in 1994 after 42 years. He was active in many business organizations including ABS Water Co-Operative, Illinois Electric Co-Operative Managers Association, NRECA Legislative Committee, Soyland Power Co-Operative, United Utility Supply Co-Operative and the Western Illinois Power Co-Operative. Roger also served his community in various civic organizations, including ACRE, Adams County United Way board, board, rural chairman, American Legion Post 238, Camp Point Lions Club, Community Unit District No. 3 school board member and University of Illinois Alumni Association lifetime member. In addition, Roger served on the Sunset Home board, Two-Rivers Rural Development Corp. board, and was an Adams County Golden Deeds Award recipient. More recently, Roger was active in the Golden K Kiwanis and a volunteer at Blessing Hospital. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather who cherished time spent with his family. In addition to his wife, survivors include a son, Dennis Mohrman (Cindy) of Normal; and three daughters, Deborah Henry (Mike) of Chatham, Di Anne Hughes (Randy) of Quincy and Denise Busse (Chris) of Shiloh; eight grandchildren, Claresta Bergman (Doug) of Chicago, Matthew Mohrman (Lauren) of Asheville, N.C., Justin Henry (Mackenzie) of Chicago, Jason Henry (Hannah) of Springfield, Ill., Jeff Hughes (Diane) of Camp Point, Rachel Cramsey of Quincy, Allison and Alec Busse of Shiloh; 10 great-grandchildren, Griffin and Gabrielle Bergman, Mae Henry and Baby Henry due in late summer, Conner, CayLee and Case Hughes, and Maddison, Mason and Maddux Cramsey; a sister-in-law, Jane Bastian of DeKalb; and many loving nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by a grandson-in-law, Joseph F. Cramsey; a sister, Virginia Brecht and her husband, Virgil; two sisters-in-law, Barbara Wallin and her husband, Carl, and Donna Diedrich and her husband, John; and a brother-in-law, Wilbur Bastian. SERVICES: 10 a.m. Tuesday, April 9, at Camp Point United Methodist Church, with the Rev. Sheila Kelly conducting. A meal will follow in the fellowship hall. Burial with military honors will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday in Greenmount Cemetery. VISITATION: 4 to 8 p.m. Monday, April 8, 2019 at the church. MEMORIALS: Community Foundation, Camp Point United Methodist Church, or . ARRANGEMENTS: Lummis Hamilton Funeral Home in Camp Point. WEBSITE: hamiltonfuneralhomes.net. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com. Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Apr. 7 to Apr. 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary