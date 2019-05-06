Mr. Roger Dale Woods, 69, of Barry, passed away at 6:12 p.m. Saturday, May 4, 2019, at his home. He was born Jan. 4, 1950, in Quincy, to Dale and Virginia (Schnepf) Woods. Roger married Marsha Kay Abbath on Nov. 29, 1975, in Salem Evangelical United Church of Christ in Quincy. He was a member of the Barry United Methodist Church and the El Dara Lodge No. 388 where he was a past master. Roger was serving as a trustee on the Barry Township Board. Roger graduated from Barry High School in 1969 and Spoon River College in Canton, Ill. Roger was employed by Baughman Ford for 14 years and at Hull Implement for two years. Roger enjoyed FFA, 4-H and showing livestock at the county fairs. Roger was a loving father and enjoyed helping his children show swine at county fairs and the state fair for several years. Farming was his passion. He spent his time on the tractor planting crops, combining grain and caring for livestock. He dedicated his life to helping others and always lent a hand when needed. Roger thoroughly enjoyed his grandchildren and watched many of their games and performances. Survivors include his wife Marsha of Barry; son, Randy (Marie) Woods of Barry with Allison, Makenna and another child expected in July 2019; daughter, Linda (Adam) King of Quincy with Bradley and Madilyn; brother, Merle (Jerri) Woods of Baylis; brother and sister-in-law, Kenneth and Marilyn Abbath of Palmyra; brother, Rodney Woods of Baylis; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Dale and Virginia Woods; brother, Clinton; grandparents; and a niece, Bobbie Sue Woods. SERVICES: 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 8, 2019, at the Barry United Methodist Church in Barry. Burial will be in Park Lawn Cemetery in Barry. VISITATION: 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, May 7, 2019, with Masonic rites at 7:30 p.m. at the Kirgan Funeral Home in Barry. MEMORIALS: El Dara Lodge No. 388 or to the Barry United Methodist Church. ARRANGEMENTS: Kirgan Funeral Home. WEBSITE: kirganfh.com. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com. Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from May 6 to May 8, 2019