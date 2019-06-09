Roger Dean Powell, 68, of Quincy, died Sunday, May 19, 2019. He was born Aug. 25, 1950, in Quincy, the son of Alfred and Louise (Cox) Powell. He married Phyllis Misner and had two sons, Charles (Regina) and Rodger. Roger was a Vietnam veteran and a Purple Heart recipient, who spent 20 years in different official positions with the Disabled American Veterans in Florida. He loved being a grandfather and spending all of his time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Roger is survived by his children, Charles (Regina) and Rodger; 11 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; brothers, Donald Powell of Quincy and Charles (Teresa) Powell of Virginia; sisters, Linda (Harold) Aldridge of Colorado, Connie Bristol of Colorado and Sheila Beath (David McCune) of Quincy. He was preceded in death by his parents; his mother and father-in-law; his wife; brothers, Earl Bryant, Alan, John, Richard and Larry; and sister, Betty Schmitt. Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, June 13, in Sunset Cemetery. The American Legion will conduct military rites. Memorials may be made to Disabled American Veterans. Duker and Haugh Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com. Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from June 9 to June 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary