Herald-Whig Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Duker & Haugh Funeral Home
823 Broadway
Quincy, IL 62301
(217) 222-1011
Resources
More Obituaries for Roger Deming
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roger Deming

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Roger Deming Obituary
Roger Deming, 62, of Quincy, died Monday, May 11, 2020, at his home.

He was born June 21, 1957, in Quincy, the son of Kenneth and Lucille (Tournear) Deming.

Roger was a 1975 graduate of Quincy Senior High School. He married Mindy McKinstry on July 7, 2007. She survives. Roger was an appliance specialist at Lowe's. Roger loved music and was a DJ and did karaoke for many years.

He was an avid St. Louis Cardinals fan, loved NASCAR and his many trips to Talladega with friends. He loved camping at Whispering Oaks Campground.

He was the best husband, father, PaPa and friend.

Roger never met a stranger. He always had a smile on his face and a hug to give. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

In addition to his wife Mindy, survivors include five children, Mallory Deming of Quincy, Melissa Skinner of Paloma, Meghan Dedert (Chad) of Quincy, Michelle Turpin (Jason) of Coatsburg and Jason Deming (Alicia) of Palmyra, Mo.; 10 grandchildren, Liam, Dominic, Jocelyn, Londyn, Presleigh, Wyatt, Hayley, MacKenzie, Clayton and Caydence; four siblings, Gary Tournear, Dennis Deming (Tina), Gerald Deming (Sheila) and Carol Cegas (Don); in-laws, John and Elaine McKinstry; brother-in-law, Jerrod McKinstry; and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and other relatives.

Roger was preceded in death by his parents; and a sister, Kay Brown.

Cremation rites will be accorded. Private graveside services will be in Woodland Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to help pay for Mallory's educational fund.

Duker and Haugh Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from May 17 to May 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Roger's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Duker & Haugh Funeral Home
Download Now