|
|
Roger Deming, 62, of Quincy, died Monday, May 11, 2020, at his home. He was born June 21, 1957, in Quincy, the son of Kenneth and Lucille (Tournear) Deming. Roger was a 1975 graduate of Quincy Senior High School. He married Mindy McKinstry on July 7, 2007. She survives. Roger was an appliance specialist at Lowe's. Roger loved music and was a DJ and did karaoke for many years. He was an avid St. Louis Cardinals fan, loved NASCAR and his many trips to Talladega with friends. He loved camping at Whispering Oaks Campground. He was the best husband, father, PaPa and friend. Roger never met a stranger. He always had a smile on his face and a hug to give. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him. In addition to his wife Mindy, survivors include five children, Mallory Deming of Quincy, Melissa Skinner of Paloma, Meghan Dedert (Chad) of Quincy, Michelle Turpin (Jason) of Coatsburg and Jason Deming (Alicia) of Palmyra, Mo.; 10 grandchildren, Liam, Dominic, Jocelyn, Londyn, Presleigh, Wyatt, Hayley, MacKenzie, Clayton and Caydence; four siblings, Gary Tournear, Dennis Deming (Tina), Gerald Deming (Sheila) and Carol Cegas (Don); in-laws, John and Elaine McKinstry; brother-in-law, Jerrod McKinstry; and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and other relatives. Roger was preceded in death by his parents; and a sister, Kay Brown. Cremation rites will be accorded. Private graveside services will be in Woodland Cemetery. Memorials may be made to help pay for Mallory's educational fund. Duker and Haugh Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from May 17 to May 19, 2020