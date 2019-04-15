Home

Roger L. Booth Obituary
KINDERHOOK, Ill. -- Roger L. Booth, 72, of Kinderhook, died Saturday, April 13, 2019, at his home surrounded by family after a brave 18-month battle against esophageal cancer caused by exposure to Agent Orange while serving with the Seabees (U.S. Navy) in Vietnam. He was born June 29, 1946, to Benny and Clara (Lovett) Booth in Hudson, Fla. He married Judy Snow on Dec. 28, 1968, in Blue Island, Ill., and she survives.

Roger served three years in the U.S. Army, two years in the U.S. Navy Seabees and 22 years in the U.S. Air Force. While serving in the Air Force, his unit (Red Horse) built an alternate landing site for one of the space shuttles. He also went to Africa to drill wells so the local people could have water. He enjoyed seeing the reaction when people heard he had served in the three branches of the military. After retiring, he worked for 16 years as a delivery specialist for Schneider National Bulk Carriers.

Some of his favorite things were woodworking in his garage and traveling. He and his wife went on several cruises, including to Alaska, Iceland, the Caribbean and the Panama Canal.

He is survived by Judy, his wife of 50 years; son, Jonathan (wife Peri) Booth of Erie, Colo., and children Asia Rae, Cayanne, Trinity and Hadley; and daughter, Jennifer Booth of Albany, Ore. Also surviving are his mother-in-law, Dorothy Snow of Mercer, Wis.; sisters, Margaret Trapp of Lake Panasoffkee, Fla., and Harriet (husband Walter) Friend of Portage, Ind; extended family, Roger and Barbara Neese and children, Jennifer, Kelly and David of Marow, N.H., and Bruce and Kathy Neece of Hull, Ill.; and special friends, Robert and Ruth Horstmeyer of Kinderhook.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Mildred Lewis; father-in-law, Robert F. Snow; and brothers-in-law, John Trapp and James O'Brien.

Special thanks goes to the doctors and chemo nurses at the Iowa City VA Hospital, Bradley Kuntz, nurses at the Quincy VA clinic, and Blessing Hospice, especially Sarah Gunder, who took excellent care of Roger.

SERVICES: 10 a.m. Tuesday, April 16, 2019, at Niebur Funeral Chapel in Barry.

VISITATION: 9 to 10 a.m. Tuesday. Cremation will be accorded following the service, and ashes will be interred at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.

MEMORIALS: Hull–Kinderhook Fire Department or Barry Food Pantry.

ARRANGEMENTS: Niebur Funeral Chapel in Barry.

WEBSITE: nieburfh.com.

Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Apr. 15 to Apr. 17, 2019
