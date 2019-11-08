Herald-Whig Obituaries
|
Duker & Haugh Funeral Home
823 Broadway
Quincy, IL 62301
(217) 222-1011
Roger W. Adair

Roger W. Adair Obituary
Roger W. Adair, 64, of Quincy, died Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019, at Blessing Hospital. He was born June 20, 1955, in Quincy, a son of Leo "Gunny" and Betty (Courtois) Adair.

Roger was manager of the Indian Grave Drainage District for many years.

Roger loved everything outdoors. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, trapping and shooting trap. He also enjoyed gardening.

Survivors include his life partner, Donna Cody, of Quincy; his son, Gabe Adair and his wife, Carrie, of Dublin, Texas; two grandchildren, Roger C. Adair and Cassie Adair; and two brothers, Cecil Adair and his wife, Anita, and Joseph Adair and his wife, Cindy; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Nov. 11, at Duker and Haugh Funeral Home. Interment will be in New Providence Cemetery near Ursa.

Visitation will be from 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 10, at the funeral home.

Memorials may be made to the donor's choice.

Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Nov. 8 to Nov. 10, 2019
