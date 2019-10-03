|
|
QUINCY -- Roger W. Witt, 70, of Quincy, died Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019, at the Illinois Veterans Home in Quincy. He was born on Nov. 21, 1948, in Augusta, Ill., to Donald and Helen Hiland Witt. Roger was a 1966 graduate of Quincy High School. He was employed at K-Mart in Quincy for several years. He enjoyed traveling, having nice cars to drive and especially loved spoiling his nieces and nephews. Roger proudly served his country with the United States Army and had served in Vietnam and Germany. He is survived by a sister, Diana (Glenn) Verheyen of Beardstown, Ill.; a brother, Danny "Pup" (Suzanne) Witt of Bowen, Ill.; a niece, Beth (Jace) Jones of Beardstown, Ill.; three nephews, Tom (Hayley) Verheyen of Glen Carbon, Ill., Tim (Alyssa) Verheyen of Cedar Falls, Iowa, and Scott (Meagan) Witt of Payson, Ill.; numerous great nieces and nephews; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents. Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, at Hamilton Funeral Home in Augusta, Ill., by Rev. Matt Haberman. Burial with Military Honors will be in Bowen cemetery in Bowen, Ill. Visitation will be held from 2 to 3 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to the Illinois Veterans Home activity fund or the Bowen Veterans Memorial. The Hamilton Funeral Home in Augusta, Ill., is handling arrangements. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Oct. 3 to Oct. 5, 2019