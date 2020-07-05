|
Rollie E. Thomas Sr., 88, of Quincy, died at 9:10 p.m. Thursday, July 2, 2020, at his home. Rollie was born Nov. 1, 1931, in St. Louis, a son of Rollie H. and Frances (Burns) Thomas. He married Dolores E. "Dee" Greving on Feb. 5, 1955. The couple celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary earlier this year. Rollie went to work at Gardner Denver right out of college, and he worked there for 30 years. For the rest of his working career, he was a financial services representative for Met Life. He graduated from St. Mary High School in St. Louis, where he played basketball and baseball. He was a graduate of Quincy College. Rollie played baseball throughout his four years in college, which culminated in his signing a contract to play for the New York Giants organization on a minor-league team based in St. Cloud, Minn. Rollie was then called to enlist in the U.S. Army. He served stateside in special services and was fortunate to have played both of his favorite sports and coached while he was in the service. He and his family were longtime members of St. Dominic Catholic Church, where Rollie was in the Men's Society; he was a current member of St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church. He was a member of the Mart Heinen Club. For years, Rollie participated in numerous sports-related functions, and he was a huge fan and supporter of his children's activities -- especially soccer. He was a wonderful storyteller and loved his trips to Lake Ada in Northern Minnesota. In addition to his wife Dee, survivors include his seven children, Terri (Phil) Schonhoff of Ellettsville, Ind., Rollie (Connie) Thomas of Quincy, Vicki (J.R.) Decker of North Fort Myers, Fla., Jim (Kris) Thomas of Fowler, Ill., Tim (Jane) Thomas of New Berlin, Mark (Christe) Thomas of Quincy and Lori (Pete) Khazen of St. Louis; grandchildren, Matt and his wife, Katie, Stephanie and her husband, Drew, Michael and his wife, Kelly, Ashley and her husband, Gerald, Kristen and her fiance, Jamie, Carolyn and her husband, Chad, Stephanie, Ally and her fiance, Zach, Jake, Jennifer and her husband, Garrison, Nick and his wife, Sarah, Jessie and her husband, Adam, Eric and his wife, Kayla, Erin and her husband, Dustin, Hannah, Dillon and his wife, Melissa, Devin, Drew, Logan, Alena, Sierra, Kellen, Emary, Gabriel, Christian, Tate and Quinn; 17 great-grandchildren; sister, Marcella Humphrey of Quincy; sister-in-law, Joyce Sheets of Jacksonville, Ill.; and nieces and nephews, including his niece and goddaughter, Liz Thomas of Manchester, Mass. He was preceded in death by his parents; a daughter, Antonia Marie in infancy; and a brother, Lee Thomas. Rollie's family extends their sincere gratitude to Blessing Hospice staff for their care and compassion. Funeral services will be at 9:15 a.m. Wednesday, July 8, at Duker and Haugh Funeral Home, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. Wednesday at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery with military honors conducted by American Legion Post 37 and the Illinois National Guard Honors Detail. Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 7, at the church. Memorials are suggested to the Quincy University Soccer Program, Quincy Notre Dame, St. Anthony of Padua Church, or the donor's choice. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from July 5 to July 7, 2020