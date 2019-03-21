QUINCY -- Roman Vincent Melton, 32, of Quincy, died March 14, 2019. Roman was born Dec. 20, 1986, in Quincy to Robin Downs Hillebrenner and Rodney Melton. Roman enjoyed several outdoor activities, including fishing, hunting, archery, abseiling and being outdoors. Roman enjoyed playing card games, board games and cornhole with his family and friends. Roman was a graduate of Quincy Senior High School. Careers in his lifetime included working as a journeymen for Laborers Local 231, an independent contractor for Synergies3 Tec Sevices LLC and most recently as a welder for Manchester Tank. Roman will be missed by all who knew him for his larger-than-life laugh, orneriness and kind heart. Survivors include his mother, Robin Downs Hillebrenner; father-friend Jim Wiechert; two children, Addalynn and Kyler Melton, all of Quincy; brother, Ryan (Anita) Melton of Bettendorf, Iowa; and several aunts, uncles and cousins. He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Charles and Mary Downs and Juanita Vestal Karl and Monte Melton. SERVICES: Celebration of life and memorial services will be announced at a later date. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com. Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Mar. 21 to Mar. 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary