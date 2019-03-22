QUINCY -- Roman Vincent Melton, 32, of Quincy, died March 14, 2019. He was born Dec. 20, 1986, to Robin Downs Hillebrenner. Roman enjoyed several outdoor activities that included fishing, hunting, archery, abseiling and being outdoors. Roman enjoyed playing card games, board games and cornhole with his family and friends. He was a graduate of Quincy High School. Careers in his lifetime included working as a journeyman for labors Local 231, an independent contractor for Synergies3 Tec Services LLC, and most recently a welder for Manchester Tank. Roman will be missed by all who knew him for his larger than life laugh, orneriness and kind heart. Survivors include his mother, Robin Downs Hillebrenner; father, Jim Wiechert (Tammy Brown), all of Quincy; his brother, Ryan, and his wife, Anita Melton, of Bettendorf, Iowa; two children, Addalynn and Kyler Melton, with their mother/his fiancee, Jarricca Stout, all of Quincy; and several aunts, uncles and cousins. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Charles and Mary Downs; and grandmother, Juanita Vestal Karl. SERVICES: Services will be held privately by the families. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com. Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Mar. 22 to Mar. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary