Romona Hart Levy, 94, of Plainfield, Ind., passed away on Aug. 31, 2020, at her daughter's residence in North Carolina. She was born on Jan. 22, 1926, in Hannibal, Mo., to the late Hermon and Nellie (Guthrie) Hart. Romona married Harold Levy on June 25, 1949, in Illinois, and he preceded her in death in 1997. Mrs. Levy was a teacher for 12 years. She taught High School English at Plainfield, 2nd grade at Avon and was an elementary librarian at Brownsburg, where she shared her love of children's books. She was a member of the Hendricks County Retired Teachers Association, Delta Alpha Gamma Sorority and the Plainfield Women's Club. Survivors include her daughters, Lisa Ann Schaefer of Greensboro, N.C., Carla Levy of Indianapolis; grandchildren, Lauren Schaefer (Ehren) Nagel, Anna Schaefer, Eric Schaefer, Elaina Levy; great-grandchildren, Lydia Lundeen Nagel, August Nagel. Her parents, husband and brother, Carl Hart, preceded her in death. Visitation will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, in Hall-Baker Funeral Home, 339 East Main Street, Plainfield, IN 46168. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020 at the Kirgan Funeral Home, 940 Greene Street, Barry, Ill. Burial will be in Park Lawn Cemetery, Barry. Online condolences may be made at kirganfh.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Sept. 8 to Sept. 10, 2020