QUINCY -- Ron Dedert, 91, of Quincy passed away early December 9, 2019, at home. Ron was born in Bloomfield, Ill., the only child of Viola and Irvin Dedert. He attended Quincy High School, Hull High School and graduated from New Canton High School in 1946. He graduated from Gem City Business College in 1948 and farmed with his family until he joined the U.S. Air Force and served from 1951-1954. In 1956 Ron married Mary Jo Kendrick and they began their life-long journey together living in a tiny trailer in Columbia, Mo., while Ron attended the University of Missouri. In 1960 Ron and Mary Jo moved back to Quincy following Ron's graduation from Mizzou where he earned a bachelor's and master's degrees in Agricultural Extension. Ron began his career in Quincy working as the Assistant Farm Adviser in Adams County and then as the Adams County Farm Adviser until 1982. Ron had a natural sense of curiosity and adventure and following his role as Adams County Farm Adviser he accepted an assignment in Zambia, Africa as the Research Extension Liaison officer, a joint project of the University of Illinois and U.S Agency for International Development. There he worked with local farmers in an education program focused on improving crop production. Mary Jo joined Ron in Africa in 1984 and together they explored the continent returning to Quincy at the end of the assignment in December 1985. Not quite finished, in 1990 Ron accepted a second assignment in Pakistan and with Mary Jo by his side, worked to help establish an Ag University in Peshawar. They returned to Quincy in 1992 and Ron engaged in his numerous volunteer activities. A lifelong member of Luther Memorial Church, Ron tirelessly served however he was needed. He was an active Kiwanis member of the Noon Kiwanis Club and the Golden K Kiwanis Club. Ron was a strong advocate for education and educational opportunities and served as a John Wood Community College Trustee for several terms. In 2019, he established the Ron and Mary Jo Dedert Agriculture Scholarship at John Wood Community College (JWCC). The scholarship encourages JWCC agriculture students to continue their education at his alma mater, the University of Missouri, or the University of Illinois. Ron was an avid supporter of Mizzou and as a Mizzou alum he helped organize the Great River Tiger Chapter of the Mizzou Alumni Association. Ron leaves his wife of 63 years, Mary Jo; his son, Mark Dedert and his wife Anne of Quincy; his daughter, Marla (Dedert) Lyon and her husband Pete of Boylston, Mass.; his son, Mitchell Dedert (Steven Courtney, deceased) of Fort Lauderdale; and four grandchildren, Alec Dedert, Emily Dedert, Jared Lyon and Hayley Lyon. Services: Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, at Luther Memorial Church, with Rev. Tony Metz officiating. Burial: There will be a private burial in Greenmount Cemetery. Visitation: Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13, at Luther Memorial Church. Memorials: Memorials may be made to JWCC Foundation/Ron and Mary Jo Dedert Ag Scholarship or to Luther Memorial Church. Hansen-Spear Funeral Directors are in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be expressed online at hansenspear.com whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Dec. 11 to Dec. 13, 2019