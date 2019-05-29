Home

POWERED BY

Services
James O'Donnell Funeral Home, Inc. - Hannibal
302 S. 5th Street
Hannibal, MO 63401
(573) 221-8188
Visitation
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
James O'Donnell Funeral Home, Inc. - Hannibal
302 S. 5th Street
Hannibal, MO 63401
View Map
Graveside service
Thursday, May 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Akers Chapel Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Ron Woodward
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ron Woodward


1952 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Ron Woodward Obituary
HULL, Ill.-- Ron Woodward, 67 of Hull, Ill. passed away at 2:30 a.m. on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at his home.

Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, May 30, 2019, at the Akers Chapel Cemetery in rural Hull, Ill. Mr. Phillip Bellovich will officiate.

Friends and Family are invited to Ron's Life Celebration at a visitation that will be held from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at the James O'Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, Mo.

Ron was born on Jan. 29, 1952, in Quincy to Paul and Bernice Erke Woodward.

He was married to Becky Norman on June 17, 1972, at the First Christian Church in Hannibal, Mo.

She survives. Together they enjoyed almost 47 years of marriage.

Other survivors include his daughter, Deanna Koeller (Travis Wolfmeyer) of Hull, Ill.; one brother, Randal Woodward of the state of Florida; four grandchildren: Hannah Koeller, Alyssa Koeller, Aidan Koeller and Max Koeller. Also surviving is one nephew, Randal Woodward II (Guyla) and several aunts, uncles and cousins.

Ron was preceded in death by his parents.

Ron was a longtime farmer in Pike County, Ill.

Ron loved to be at home and simply enjoy the outdoors. He would spend hours tinkering in his shop in the garage. Ron was a trustee for over 35 years with the Akers Chapel Cemetery, while also serving as treasurer for many years. Trap shooting with friends, watching old westerns and spending time with his grandchildren were some of Ron's favorites.

A generous and honest man with a good heart, Ron loved his family. Sometimes stubborn, Ron was always kind and worked hard to provide for his family. He loved the moments he spent at home with his family most.

Ron was a Christian by faith.

Pallbearers will be Randal Woodward, Randal Woodward II, Aidan Koeller, Max Koeller, Travis Wolfmeyer and Dawson Conkright.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Akers Chapel Cemetery Association.

Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from May 29 to May 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of James O'Donnell Funeral Home, Inc. - Hannibal
Download Now