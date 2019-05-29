HULL, Ill.-- Ron Woodward, 67 of Hull, Ill. passed away at 2:30 a.m. on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at his home. Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, May 30, 2019, at the Akers Chapel Cemetery in rural Hull, Ill. Mr. Phillip Bellovich will officiate. Friends and Family are invited to Ron's Life Celebration at a visitation that will be held from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at the James O'Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, Mo. Ron was born on Jan. 29, 1952, in Quincy to Paul and Bernice Erke Woodward. He was married to Becky Norman on June 17, 1972, at the First Christian Church in Hannibal, Mo. She survives. Together they enjoyed almost 47 years of marriage. Other survivors include his daughter, Deanna Koeller (Travis Wolfmeyer) of Hull, Ill.; one brother, Randal Woodward of the state of Florida; four grandchildren: Hannah Koeller, Alyssa Koeller, Aidan Koeller and Max Koeller. Also surviving is one nephew, Randal Woodward II (Guyla) and several aunts, uncles and cousins. Ron was preceded in death by his parents. Ron was a longtime farmer in Pike County, Ill. Ron loved to be at home and simply enjoy the outdoors. He would spend hours tinkering in his shop in the garage. Ron was a trustee for over 35 years with the Akers Chapel Cemetery, while also serving as treasurer for many years. Trap shooting with friends, watching old westerns and spending time with his grandchildren were some of Ron's favorites. A generous and honest man with a good heart, Ron loved his family. Sometimes stubborn, Ron was always kind and worked hard to provide for his family. He loved the moments he spent at home with his family most. Ron was a Christian by faith. Pallbearers will be Randal Woodward, Randal Woodward II, Aidan Koeller, Max Koeller, Travis Wolfmeyer and Dawson Conkright. Memorial contributions may be made to the Akers Chapel Cemetery Association. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com. Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from May 29 to May 31, 2019