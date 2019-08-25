Home

Ronald C. Jackson Sr. Obituary
Ronald C. Jackson Sr., 78, of Coatsburg, formerly of Clayton, died at 11 p.m. Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, at Blessing Hospital in Quincy.

Born May 29, 1941, in Quincy, Ron was a son of Kenneth and Mildred Sheurman Jackson. He married Lorna Ledbetter on Dec. 29, 1959, in Hannibal, Mo. She preceded him in death. He later married Linda Duesdieker on June 5, 2010, in Coatsburg. She survives.

Ron worked as a carpenter for many years. He then worked as a truck driver for Sharkey Transportation. After retiring from driving a truck, Ron delivered vehicles for Knapheide Manufacturing Co.

Ron attended St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Coatsburg. He loved cars, was an avid bowler, and enjoyed hunting and fishing. Mr. Jackson served his country in the U.S. Army.

In addition to his wife, survivors include a daughter, Brenda Lee Potts (Robert) of Quincy; two sons, Ronald C. Jackson Jr. (Carmen) of Petersburg and Randy Jackson (Roberta) of Camp Point; a stepdaughter, Tracie Allen of Golden; a stepson, W. Todd Allen (Brenda) of Quincy; 18 grandchildren, Hope Aden, Ryan Aden (Chanee'), Chad Aden, Jessie Fowler (Diana) Michaela Potts, Mya Potts, Brandon Jackson (Jill), Brittany Henry (Brett), Amanda Shoopman (Nathan), Melanie Jefferson (Brian), Justin Jackson (Taylor), Jessica Quincy, Tyler Quincy, Katie Quincy, Lauren Farris (Kevin), Alexis Allen, Daxton Allen and Jennifer Allen; 13 great-grandchildren and five stepgreat-granchildren; his brother, Delbert Leroy Jackson; his half brother, Harry Miller (Mary Lou); two stepsisters, Mary Ruth Senf and Karen Barry (John); two stepbrothers, Eldon Beever (Cheri) and Bob Beever; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife; a half brother, Tommy Miller; and a sister in infancy, Sally Jackson.

Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 27, at St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Coatsburg with Pastor Patricia Reep officiating. Burial with military honors will be in South Side Cemetery in Clayton.

Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 26, at the church.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Peter's Lutheran Church, Central Mini or Quincy Humane Society.

Lummis-Hamilton Funeral Home in Camp Point is handling arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed online at

hamiltonfuneralhomes.net and whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Aug. 25 to Aug. 27, 2019
