Ronald D. "Ronnie" Collins Jr., 47, of Maywood, passed away Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, at his home. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 26, at Lewis Brothers Funeral Chapel in Palmyra, with the Rev. Lance Bonnell officiating. Burial will be in Maywood Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. at Hester Community Church in Maywood. Ronnie was born Oct. 24, 1972, in Quincy, Ill., to Ronald D. Collins Sr. and Hope C. Abell Collins. He married Beth Sly on July 18, 2015, at Hester Community Church in Maywood. She survives. Other survivors include his mother, Hope Collins of Ewing, Mo.; son, Wyatt A. Collins of Maywood; stepdaughter, Lilian J. Ensor of Maywood; sisters, Dawn Wieprecht (Scott) of Ewing and Amanda Stone (Jason) of Ewing; brother, Adam Collins of Ewing; nieces and nephews, Shane Wieprecht, Erika Wieprecht, Tanner Stone and Tucker Stone, all of Ewing; great-niece, Avery Wieprecht of Ewing; and numerous aunts, uncles and extended family. He was preceded in death by his father, Ronald D. Collins Sr. Ronnie worked for Manchester Tank for more than 20 years. He had many interests and activities that he enjoyed. He loved riding the back roads with Doug, going to the sale barn and Sparks auctions, the Iowa Pigeon show and flea markets. He would go out of his way to help people, and his friends knew him to be funny and friendly. He enjoyed guns, car shows and his 1966 Dodge Coronet. Ronnie could often be found feeding and taking care of animals, as they made him very happy. Most of all, Ronnie loved to spend time with his family. He was a member of Hester Community Church in Maywood. Memorial contributions may be made to the family, with checks payable to Beth Collins. Online condolences may be shared and video tribute viewed at LewisBrothersFuneralChapel.com. Condolences also may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Feb. 23 to Feb. 25, 2020