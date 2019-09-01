|
|
Ronald E. Bricker, 64, of Hannibal, passed away Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at Hannibal Regional Hospital.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 6, at First Christian Church of New London, with Pastor Tom Day officiating. Burial with full military rites by American Legion Post 55 Emmett J. Shields will be in Barkley Cemetery in New London.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 5, at Lewis Brothers Funeral Chapel in Palmyra, Mo.
Ronald was born Nov. 6, 1954, in Quincy, Ill., to Ronald M and Shirley Mayes Bricker Robinson.
Survivors include his mother, Shirley Robinson of Paloma, Ill.; companion, friend and caregiver, Carolyn Rule of Hannibal; children, Ronna Bricker of Quincy, Michael Bricker (Reyna) of Hannibal, Andrew Bricker (Dawn) of Hannibal, Jesse Bricker (Lilly) of Saverton, Mo., Benjamin Rule (Stephanie) of New London, and Matthew Rule (Danni) of New London; brothers, Daniel Bricker of Florida, Ronald M. Bricker Jr. (Deanna) of Paloma and Jeff Bricker (Diane) of Quincy; sister, Teresa Ann Newell of Texas; grandchildren, Alex Bricker, Austin Bricker, Stephanie Yeater, Anna Bricker, Dillian McKinley, Molly McKinley, Kyle Lucas, Kyla Lucas, Crixius Bricker, Ashton Rule, Leland Rule, Wyatt Rule, Layla Rule, Ben Rule, Jr., Nick Rule and Vada Rule; and numerous great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and extended family.
Ronald was preceded in death by his father; and brothers, Freddy and Travis Bricker.
Ronald served in both the U.S. Army and the U.S. Marine Corps. He was stationed stateside as well as in Germany, Hawaii and Korea during the Korean War.
He worked as a truck driver, a sheriff's deputy, at Bowling Green prison, as a ham radio technician with Adams County Emergency Management, was an amateur radio operator known as KB 9L RQ, and was a retired auctioneer.
Dedicated to serving in any way he could, he was a past commander of the American Legion Boots-Dickson Post 174 in Palmyra, Mo., and a current member of the American Legion Emmett J. Shields Post 55 in Hannibal. Ronald also held a lifetime membership in the Past Post Commander Club.
A kind and compassionate person, Ronald always put the needs of everyone else first. As a big joker, you could be sure he had a smile on his face. He enjoyed family dinners, cooking, fishing, the outdoors and people! He loved spending time with his family and his grandchildren.
Ronald was Christian by faith.
Memorial contributions may be made to the family, checks made payable to Carolyn Rule to assist the family with final expenses.
Pallbearers will be Jason Bricker, Dustin Smith, Corey Royer, Cody Rubemeyer, R.C. Harlow and Alex Bricker.
Honorary pallbearers will be his grandchildren and Wayne Gottman.
Condolences may be expressed online at lewisbrothersfuneralchapel.com and whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Sept. 1 to Sept. 3, 2019