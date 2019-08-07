|
|
On Aug. 5, 2019, Ronald H. Milbert, 77, of rural Loraine, went to heaven. We know this because in 2002 Ron gave his heart and life to the Lord. After making that commitment, he wanted everyone to know how he had changed. Ron loved hunting and was a lifelong member of the NRA. He adamantly stood by the Second Amendment. Ron started hunting when he was 5 years old. He had a special uncle, Jerome, and grandfather, Koyer, who taught him hunting, shooting and living with manners and being respectful. He spent a lot of time duck and goose hunting and fishing on the river. Ron wasn't lazy. When he wasn't working in the factory, he was painting houses or doing carpentry jobs. He built onto every room of his house and remodeled several houses. The only thing that slowed him down was getting injured at Quincy Compressor, where he worked for over 30 years. He also worked at Gates for 10 years. He told everyone how Dr. Tom Vance kept him physically working while the Lord saved his soul! Ron was born Oct. 14, 1941, to Harold and Henrietta (Koyer) Milbert of Quincy. He had one sister, Margaret Beath, now of Hamilton. Ron met and married the love of his life, Bonnie Allison, in July 1973. They had three children, Jessie (fiance Hosie Parker) Barnes of Quincy, Mona (Tom) East of Coatsburg and Jerome (Cindy) Milbert of Loraine. He was preceded in death by his parents; one brother-in law, Larry Allison; one sister-in-law, Sharon Allison; a son-in-law, Jerry Barnes; and a nephew, Justin Allison. He was the proud grandfather of Michael (Chelsea) Barnes of Quincy, Ronnie Barnes of Mendon, Olivia, Sophie, Maddie and Owen East of Coatsburg. He was thrilled to be around to see his first great-grandchild, Greyson Barnes of Quincy. Ron had such wonderful care from Blessing Hospice. He really loved his nurse, Molly Schulte, and social worker, Trista Niesen. They were like daughters to him and made his journey much easier, by their loving words and care. Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, at Faith Baptist Church, 1926 Ill. 96 North, Camp Point IL 62320, with Pastor Tom Robbins officiating. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday at the church. Memorial contributions have been suggested to Blessing Hospice, Quincy Volunteer Emergency Corps, or to the family. You are invited to share memories of Ron and leave condolences at hunterfuneralhomes.com and at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Aug. 7 to Aug. 9, 2019