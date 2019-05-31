Ronald J. Hron, 72, of Lee's Summit, Mo., passed away Sunday, May 26, 2019. Visitation will be from noon to 1:30 p.m. Saturday, June 1, at Speaks Suburban Chapel, 18020 E. 39th St., Independence, MO 64050. Services will be at 1:30 p.m. Saturday and a reception will be afterward at Lakewood Oaks Golf Club until 5 p.m. Cremation is planned. Ron was one of four children born to Oscar and Maxine (Thompson) Hron on Dec. 15, 1946, in Wagner, S.D. After graduating from Quincy High School in 1965, Ron joined the National Guard. He attended Southern Illinois University in Carbondale, receiving his degree in biology in 1969. After graduation, Ron started work at Pfizer Pharmaceutical as a salesman, where he stayed for 10 years. In 1979 Ron began work at W.L. Gore & Associates selling Gore-Tex medical products. He was in sales for over 28 years before retiring in 2007. In 1980, he married Ann Miller. Ron and Ann enjoyed many things together, including spending time with family and friends, eating out, dancing, concerts, gin rummy, going to golf tournaments and traveling to tropical destinations. Anyone who met Ron had an instant friend. He was easy to talk to and laugh with. Ron enjoyed cooking, fishing, boating, hunting, golf and was an avid sports fan of the Chiefs, Royals, M.U. football and K.U. basketball. He enjoyed watching "The Big Bang Theory," reading and crossword puzzles. He was a proud member of the Lakewood Oaks Golf Club and the American Legion. Ron is survived by his loving wife, Ann; children, Jennifer (Jay) Stickler, Kerry (Todd DePaepe) Hartzell, Kyle (Stefanie) Hartzell, and Tony Hron; sisters, Cheryl (David) Lewis and Linda (Richard Hamel) Bevard; and grandchildren, Lindsey, Lauren, Sophia, Kaylee, Ishara, Anthony, Kishani, Jessica and Jake; his loyal dog, Hattie Mae Hron; and many extended family members. Ron was preceded in death by both parents, and sister, Nancy Myers. Ron's eyes and corneas were donated to Midwest Transplant Network, a contribution that will undoubtedly help in the lives of others. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Friends of St. Luke's, friendsofstlukes.ie/ KU Cancer Center, kucancercenter.org/give or KC Pet Project, kcpetproject.org/donate/. Online condolences may be expressed at speakschapel.com (Arrangements: Speaks Chapel 816-373-3600). Condolences also may be expressed online at whig.com. Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from May 31 to June 2, 2019