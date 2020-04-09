Home

Millard Family Funeral Home - Columbia
12 East Ash Street
Columbia, MO 65203
(573) 442-7112
Ronald Noel Sweet


1955 - 2020
Ronald Noel Sweet Obituary
Ronald Noel Sweet, 64, of Columbia, died Monday, April 6, 2020, after a short battle with cancer.

Ron was born Oct. 3, 1955, in Quincy, Ill.

He graduated from Highland High School in 1973 in Ewing, Mo. He earned a bachelor's degree in history and a juris doctor law degree from the University of Missouri.

Ron practiced law in Columbia and served as municipal court judge in Hallsville. He was an assistant county counselor for Boone County.

Ron cherished his visits with his daughter, Shanon, and his granddaughter, Jolee. He had a special place in his heart for his sister, Diane.

Survivors include his wife of 11 years, Ellen Sweet; one sister, Diane Sweet; one daughter, Shanon (Mike) McCallister; one stepdaughter, Madeline Koenig-Schappe; one nephew, Ian McHugh; and eight grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Noel and Fay Sweet; a sister, Debra Sweet; two brothers, Eric Sweet and Randall Sweet; and a son, Ryan Sweet.

Parker-Millard Funeral Service in Columbia is handling arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed online at millardfamilychapels.com/obituaries/Ronald-Sweet/ and whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Apr. 9 to Apr. 11, 2020
