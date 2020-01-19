|
Ronald R. Davis, 82, of Visalia, Calif., passed away Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, in Quincy, Ill. Ron was born Sept. 12, 1937, in Visalia, Calif., a son of Russell and Marjorie (Fowler) Davis. He was a 1959 graduate of Occidental College in Los Angeles. He married Janice Kerr in 1994 in Visalia. Ron was a citrus grower for over 50 years, and at one time farmed over 600 acres. Throughout his career he was a leader in various aspects of the citrus industry. He served as chairman of the board for Klink Citrus, a packing house for Sunkist Growers Inc. He was an active Rotarian for over 50 years and served as president in 1968. He was a lifelong Los Angeles Dodger fan, beginning when they were the Brooklyn Dodgers, and especially enjoyed longtime announcer Vin Scully. Survivors include his wife, Janice Kerr of Quincy; daughters Wendy Davis Monaci and her husband, Paul Monaci, of Franklin, Tenn., Debbie Fasano and her husband, Bryan Fasano, of Quincy and their three children Natalia Fasano of Quincy, Benjamin Fasano (Kylie) of Memphis Tenn., and Megan Loscher (Jordan) of Quincy and their 16-month-old daughter, Maisy, Ron's only great-granddaughter, whom he adored. He also is survived by his brother, Duane Davis (Judy) of Santa Maria, Calif.; his sister-in-law, Nancy Kerr of Fresno, Calif.; and his brother-in-law, Ernest Kerr (Sandra) of Hanford, Calif. Services will be held in Woodlake, Calif., at a later date. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Jan. 19 to Jan. 21, 2020