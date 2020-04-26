|
Ronald Roy "Skip" Pipkin, 64, of Quincy, died at 3:52 a.m. Thursday, April 23, 2020, at Blessing Hospital, after his battle with cancer. Skip was born Aug. 18, 1955, in Quincy, the son of Harry S. Pipkin Sr. and Stella Flynn Pipkin. He married Bonnie Darley between 1977 and 2002, and she preceded him in death June 3, 2011. Skip was a graduate of Quincy High School and Gem City Business College. He became a watchmaker and was employed in Iowa City, Iowa. Skip was a consummate competitive poker player with a love for gambling. He liked going to the movies, watching old westerns, and he was an avid football fan who did not want to miss a game. Survivors include three sisters, Helen Jean Lish of Barry, Mary (Darrell) Jackson of Palmyra, Mo., and Alice (Glenn) Rupert of Peoria, Ill.; two brothers, Albert "Bud" (Clare) Flynn of Isabella, Mo., and Harry Jr. "Sam" (Billie) Pipkin of Quincy; two brothers-in-law, Mel Ward of Kentland, Ind., and Cecil M. "CM" Bennett of Rocky Mount, N.C.; and numerous loving nieces and nephews. Skip was preceded in death by his parents; four sisters, Stella Wilkey, Margaret (Rex) Zaerr, Eileen Bennett and Loretta Sue Ward; one brother, Allen "Butch" (Barbara) Flynn; a brother-in-law, Jack Lish; and nephews, Rick Lish, Rusty Howes, Joesph Bennett and Bill Powell. Pallbearers will be Allen Flynn, Josh McClure, Jeremy Pipkin, Briana Cookson, Samuel Pipkin and Amanda Pipkin. The family would like to acknowledge and thank the doctors, nurses and other health care staff at Blessing Hospital for the excellent care Skip received while he was there. Also, a special thank you goes to our sister, Jean Lish, for her countless hours of care for Skip. They traveled together to many places, and it was only fitting that she was the last person with him before his next journey. We love you and appreciate all you have done. A private graveside service will be held in Quincy Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Blessing Foundation for Hospice. Hansen-Spear Funeral Directors are handling arrangements. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Apr. 26 to Apr. 28, 2020