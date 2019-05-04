QUINCY -- Rory S. McClean, 55, of Quincy, died Tuesday, April 17, 2018, at his home. He was born Nov. 24, 1963, to Betty J. (Venvertloh) and Ray F. McClean Jr. in Quincy. He graduated from Quincy Senior High School in 1981. Rory began working at the Casino Lanes while he was in high school and worked there for most of his adult life. He was well known to the Casino bowling community for his long career maintaining the pin-setting machines on the lanes and as an avid bowler himself. Rory also worked in many roles and served as a DJ at the Starlite Terrace, when it was a popular nightclub and event venue. In addition to bowling, Rory played softball in his younger days. He was a fierce Minnesota Vikings and Cincinnati Reds fan. He loved music and enjoyed attending concerts over the years. He was a friend to everyone he met and was known for his ability to make people laugh. The family would like to thank a very special and compassionate cousin, Paula (McClean) Baker, for her commitment and sacrifice to assuring Rory was safe and cared for throughout his life. Survivors include a son, Austin Leonard; Austin's mother, Bobbi Leonard; a brother, Maurice "Morey" (Rita) McClean; a nephew, Sean McClean; a niece, Alison McClean; an aunt, Alvina Kaltenbach; and many, many cousins. Rory was preceded in death by his mother and father. SERVICES: A celebration of Rory's life will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, May 11, at the shelter house at Reservoir Park. MEMORIALS: Austin Vaughn Leonard Education Fund in care of State Street Bank and Trust Co. 4820 Broadway, Quincy, IL 62305. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com. Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from May 4 to May 6, 2019