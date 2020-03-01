|
Rosalie "Rosie" Parson, 96, of Quincy, died at 5:15 p.m. Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, at Bickford Cottage. Rosie was born July 9, 1923, in Nelsonville, Mo., the daughter of Russell Lee and Eula Lake Crane. She married Eugene A. "Gene' Parson on Aug. 7, 1943, in Palmyra, Mo. He preceded her in death April 5, 2009. Rosie was a 1941 graduate of Quincy Senior High School. She was a member of the Crossing, Elks Lodge 100, Order of the Eastern Star, Quincy Boat Club, Twin Oaks Club and Adams County Republican Women. She also was a sustaining member of Quincy Service League. She and Gene were avid boaters on "the Gypsy Rose," but her true passion was traveling with her husband, especially to Acapulco, Mexico, and South Padre Island, Texas. Survivors include her daughter, Ann Moller of Quincy; two grandchildren, Julie (Jeff ) Moller Tenhouse of Liberty, Ill., and Jay Moller of Mendon; four great-grandchildren, Cole and Jacob Tenhouse and Gage and Hayden Moller; a sister-in-law, Mary Crane of Hannibal, Mo., and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband, Rosalie was preceded in death by her parents; four brothers, Joe, Harold, Jack and Robert Crane; and three sisters-in-law, Peggy, Virginia and Toots Crane. A memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Friday, March 6, at the Crossing, 48th and Maine, with Pastor Jim Dennis officiating. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday at the church. Memorials may be made to the Crossing or Quincy Service League. Condolences may be expressed online at hansenspear.com and whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Mar. 1 to Mar. 3, 2020