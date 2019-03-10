Rosalie Robinson, 93, of Griggsville, died Tuesday, March 5, 2019, at Pittsfield Manor in Pittsfield. She was born Nov. 29, 1925, in Griggsville, to Oliver William and Rose Lyman Ator. She married Robert Robinson on June 21, 1962. He died July 4, 1965. Mrs. Robinson was a 1943 graduate of Griggsville High School. She worked at several restaurants in the area as well as Tate Cheese in Valley City for 20 years and at the Skinner House in Griggsville for 20 years, where she worked in the garden and enjoyed giving tours. She was named an Apple Festival Honored Citizen in 2015. Survivors include several nieces and nephews; and great-nieces and great-nephews, including James "Smoky" Robinson and wife Lizzetta, and Jim Ator, all of Griggsville. In addition to her husband, Mrs. Robinson was preceded in death by her parents; three sisters, Mary Robinson, Abbie Judah and Esther Cook; and four brothers, Alonzo Ator, William Ator, LeRoy Ator and Oliver "Skeet" Ator. SERVICES: 11 a.m. Thursday, March 14, at Airsman-Hires Chapel in Griggsville. Burial will be in Griggsville Cemetery. VISITATION: 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday at the funeral chapel. MEMORIALS: Baylis Cemetery or Skinner House. ARRANGEMENTS: Airsman-Hires Chapel. WEBSITE: airsman-hires.com Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com. Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Mar. 10 to Mar. 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary