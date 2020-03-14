|
|
Mrs. Lawrence Joseph Giesing, born as Rose Frances Holtschlag, of Dallas, died Saturday, March 7, 2020. Rose was born in Quincy, the youngest of 10 children. Rose was the last surviving child. Rose married Larry Giesing Jr. in 1955 in Quincy, Ill. They lived in Quincy until Larry transferred with Gardner Denver to Dallas in 1974. Rose worked as a registered nurse, working for many years in oncology before retirement in 1996. Survivors include her children, Peggy (Giesing) Betzel (spouse, Charlie), Terri (Giesing) Harding, Kathy (Giesing) Daum (spouse, Scott), Larry Giesing III (spouse, Barbara Cordray), Mark Giesing (spouse, Karen Marks), Roseann (Giesing) Irion (spouse, Ron), Julie (Giesing) Horowitz (spouse, David), and Jane (Giesing) Bradshaw (spouse, Brian), all of the Dallas area. Rose had 24 grandchildren, Lindsay (Campbell) Thurman (spouse, Justin), Christine Campbell, Matthew Harding (spouse, Stephanie), Holly (Harding) Adams (spouse, Jared), stepchildren Erik, Frank and Lance Harding; Garrett and Scotty Daum, Larry Giesing IV (spouse, Ashley), Rose (Giesing) Richmond (spouse, Tim), Christopher Giesing (spouse, Emily); Mark and Larry Giesing; Randy Weed (spouse, Paola), Amanda, Katie and Ryan Weed, Robert Irion, Morgan, Gregory and Olivia Horowitz and Brittney Rose; and stepchild, Megan Bradshaw; and 13 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Larry; and daughter, Cynthia (Giesing) Weed. A memorial Mass will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 17, at St. Monica's Catholic Church, 9933 Midway Road, Dallas, Texas, 75220. Interment will immediately follow at Restland Funeral Home and Memorial Park, 13005 Greenville Ave., Dallas, Texas, 75243. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, March 16, at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA.org). Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Mar. 14 to Mar. 16, 2020