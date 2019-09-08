Home

Smith Funeral Home and Chapel - Hannibal
2619 St. Mary's Ave.
Hannibal, MO 63401
(573) 221-8148
Roseland Olene Jones

Roseland Olene Jones Obituary
Roseland Olene Jones, 72, of Plainville, passed away at 11:11 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, at her home.

Roseland was born Aug. 19, 1947, in Pittsfield, Ill., the daughter of Joseph and Billie Jean (McIntosh) Newman. She was united in marriage to Robert D. Jones on Nov. 23, 1966, in Perry, Ill. He survives.

Roseland graduated from Perry High School in 1965. She later went to work for Motorola. Upon her marriage in 1966 to Robert, she became a full-time homemaker.

Roseland cherished the simple things in life. She enjoyed fishing, mushroom hunting and cooking. Her biggest love was her family and the times they spent together.

Mrs. Jones was Baptist by faith.

In addition to her husband, Robert, survivors include a son, Ronald D. Jones of Plainville; daughters, Julie M. Milakeve (Albert) of Plainville and Vicky S. Chadwick (Michael) of Monessen, Pa.; sisters, Linda Sutton of Loraine, Ill., and Jo Jean Blackburn (Tom) of Pottersville, Mo.; and grandchildren, Alex, Michael, and Emily.

Mrs. Jones was preceded in death by her parents.

The family will host a memorial gathering at a later date.

Smith Funeral Home and Chapel of Hannibal, Mo., is handling arrangements.

Memorial contributions may be made to the James E. Cary Cancer Center, in care of Smith Funeral Home and Chapel.

Condolences may be expressed online at smithfuneralhomeandchapel.com and whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Sept. 8 to Sept. 10, 2019
