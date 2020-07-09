Home

Graveside service
Friday, Jul. 10, 2020
11:00 AM
Quincy Memorial Park
Quincy, IL
Rosella M. Jost


1925 - 2020
Rosella M. Jost Obituary
VINCENNES, Ind. -- Rosella Mae Jost, 94, of Vincennes, Ind., formerly of rural Quincy, passed away at 3:30 a.m. on Friday, July 3, 2020, at the Bridgeport Health Campus in Vincennes.

Rosella was born on Oct. 3, 1925, at home in rural Quincy, to Arthur and Laura (Cramm) Holtman. She married Henry Jost, Jr. on Sept. 10, 1946, at Zion United Church of Christ in Ursa. Henry passed away on June 28, 2009.

Rosella was a lifelong member of Zion United Church of Christ in Ursa, where she served on many committees organizing church activities. She was a scrub nurse for Blessing Hospital then worked for two Opthamologists in Quincy before retiring. She was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary and volunteered with the American Red Cross. In her younger years she loved to bowl and played softball for 4-H. She loved gardening and her flowers.

Surviving are one daughter, Patricia Jost of Vincennes, Ind.; three sisters, Jeanette Werner of Ft. Collins, Colo., Sylvia (Ralph) of Quincy, and Sandra (Joe) Deal of Burlington, Iowa; and many nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, great-great nieces and nephews, and one great-great-great nephew.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; one daughter, Deborah Sue Jost; and one sister, Marjorie Nelson.

Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, July 10, 2020, at Quincy Memorial Park in Quincy, with Reverend Keela Neumann officiating.

Memorial contributions have been suggested to Zion United Church of Christ or a local humane society of the donor's choice.

Due to the current health situation masks will be required, unless you have a health condition that prevents you from wearing one, at the cemetery as well as maintaining proper social distancing and refrain from any physical contact with the family while at the cemetery.

The Hunter Funeral Home in Mendon has been entrusted with the arrangements.

You are invited to leave condolences and share memories of Rosella at hunterfuneralhomes.com and whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from July 9 to July 11, 2020
