Rosemary Lynn, 93, of the Illinois Veterans Home, died on Friday, May 31, 2019, at the Home. She was born July 10, 1925, in Council Bluffs, Iowa, the daughter of Howard and Anne (Hayes) Loper. She married Leo John Lynn on Jan. 16, 1946. He preceded her in death on Dec. 5, 2010. Rosemary was a CT tech for St. Mary's Hospital for over 30 years. She was a member of St. Peter Catholic Church. Rosemary loved to play bridge and participate in 'Red Hat Ladies' activities. She enjoyed traveling, especially to Hawaii. She is survived by: FIVE CHILDREN: Rosemary Hamann and her husband, Ron, of Quincy; John Lynn and his wife, Charlene, of Granite City, Ill.; Dan Lynn and his wife, Nancy ,of Chicago; Eileen Lynn of Quincy; and Kathleen Lynn of Quincy. TEN GRANDCHILDREN: Ryan Hamann and his wife, Rebecca; Katie Hamann and her husband, Chris Movafagh; John Robert Lynn; Teresa Simmons and her husband, Wes; Joe Lynn; Sarah Lynn; Sheerine Bazargani and her husband, Justin Mock; Michelle Jasem; Victoria and her husband, Micah; and Rafael Valenzuela. EIGHT GREAT-GRANDCHILDREN: Gabriella and Dylan Lynn, Zach Lynn, Aspen Fowler, Anastasia Barret and Hendrix and Waylon Holtschlag and Katelyn Hamann ONE SISTER: Betty Webster and her husband, George; nieces, nephews and other relatives also survive. In addition to her husband, Rosemary was preceded in death by her parents and siblings, Howard Loper and Lorraine Webster, and great-granddaughter, Secily England. Funeral services will be held at 9 a.m. Thursday, June 6, 2019, at the Duker and Haugh Funeral Home and at 9:30 a.m. in St. Peter Catholic Church. Interment will be in Sunset Cemetery of the Illinois Veterans Home. Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 5, at the Duker and Haugh Funeral Home. Memorials may be made to St. Peter Catholic Church or to the Illinois Veterans Home Markward Canopy. The Duker and Haugh Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.