Rosemary Orr, 87, of Mount Sterling, passed away at 11:15 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, at Blessing Hospital in Quincy. She was born Oct. 31, 1931, in Brown County, Ill., a daughter of Percy and Cordelia Pate Walker. She married William Allen Orr on June 1, 1952, at Buckhorn Methodist Church in Brown County, and he preceded her in death April 6, 2003. Mrs. Orr was a homemaker. Earlier in life she worked for the FBI in Springfield, Ill. She graduated from Brown County High School in Mount Sterling and then attended Gem City Business College in Quincy. Mrs. Orr was a member of Timewell Baptist Church. Rosemary served as a 4-H leader, was a member of the American Baptist Women Missionary Society, the Brown County Home Extension and volunteered for Mount Sterling Senior Center for 15 years. She always enjoyed and took special pride in raising her flowers. Survivors include two daughters, Christina Perez of Gallatin, Tenn., and Kathryn Bradley of Mount Sterling; a daughter-in-law, LoAnn Orr of Timewell; eight grandchildren, Danny, Michael and David Perez, Misty Cael-Blake (Lucas), Lauralee Light (Matt), Alicia Kepley (Keith), James Bradley (Gina) and Christopher Bradley; eight great-grandchildren, Amber Arwine, Caelee Blake, Gavin Perez, Joshua, Brian, Lucas and Kingston Kepley, and Madeline and Maxwell Bradley. She was preceded in death by her parents; one son, Larry William Orr; two sons-in-law, Lonnie Perez and Brian Bradley; one brother, Robert Walker; and one sister, Betty Hatch. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, at Hendricker Funeral Home in Mount Sterling, with Dale Gadberry and Keith Kepley officiating. Burial will be in Mount Sterling City Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to Timewell Baptist Church or Brown County Against Cancer. Condolences may be expressed online at hendrickerfuneralhome.com and whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Sept. 13 to Sept. 15, 2019