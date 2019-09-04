|
Rosemary R. Schneider, 88, of Hannibal passed away at 6 p.m. Monday, Sept. 2, 2019, at Maple Lawn Nursing Home in Palmyra, Mo. Services will be at 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, at the James O'Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal. Deacon Bob Leake will officiate. Burial will be at Grand View Burial Park in Hannibal. Friends and family are invited to Rosemary's Life Celebration at a visitation that will be held from 1 p.m. until the time of services Friday at the James O'Donnell Funeral Home. Rosemary was born Oct. 14, 1930, in Winona, Mo., to Virgil E. and Sara Louise Owdom Roush. She was married to W. J. Schneider, Jr. on June 26, 1954, in Hannibal. He preceded her in death July 22, 2007. Survivors include three children, Michele Brown (Jim) of Palmyra, Mo.; Bret Schneider (Lori) of Edmond, Okla.; and Laura McLaughlin (Carl) of Strongsville, Ohio; seven grandchildren, Lindsey Sells (Scott), Tav Brown, Katie McLaughlin, John McLaughlin, Perry McLaughlin, Eric Schneider and Haley Schneider; and two great -randchildren, Paige Sells and Thatcher Sells. She is preceded in death by her parents; one son, W. J. "John" Schneider III; and one sister, Lauretta Penick. Rosemary was a 1952 graduate of the University of Missouri-Columbia. She then began a long teaching career with the Hannibal School District that would span decades where she taught secondary English for many years. Away from teaching, Rosemary's family was her world. She loved being involved with her children and grandchildren's activities over the years. A member of the Hannibal Country Club, Rosemary spent many days by the pool there with family and always enjoyed socializing with her husband, Bill and friends at the club. Most of all Rosemary cherished her family and always looked forward to the time that they shared. Rosemary was a Catholic by faith. Memorial contributions may be made to Hannibal Public Library. Online condolences may be shared and a video tribute may be viewed at jamesodonnellfuneralhome.com
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Sept. 4 to Sept. 6, 2019