PEORIA, Ill. -- Roy Earl Roberts, 65, of Peoria, Ill., formerly of Quincy, died Sunday, March 22, 2020, at 10:56 a.m. at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria. Roy was born April 30, 1954, in Hannibal, Mo., a son of Clarence E. and Lola D. Brown Roberts. He was raised in Emerson, Mo. He worked as a cable installer for 15 years until an injury in July 1987, forced his retirement. Roy was of the Baptist faith and was a former member of the Jaycees. Survivors include two sisters, Sara Ketterman of Liberty, Ill., and Rhonda (Steve) Bentliff of Glendale, Ariz.; and two brothers, Darrell Roberts of Kansas City, Mo., and Lloyd Roberts of Fulton, Mo. Roy was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Floyd and Jerry Roberts; and a sister, Doris Gross. Services are private. There will be no visitation. Burial in Greenmount Cemetery. Memorials to donor's choice. Hansen-Spear Funeral Directors are in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be expressed online at hansenspear.com and whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Mar. 25 to Mar. 27, 2020