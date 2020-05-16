Home

Lewis Brothers Funeral Chapel - Palmyra
424 S. Main
Palmyra, MO 63461
573-769-2233
Roy Lee Brunk Obituary
Roy Lee Brunk, 87, of Emerson, passed away Thursday, May 14, 2020, at Beth Haven Nursing Home in Hannibal.

A private graveside service with full military rites by American Legion Post 174, Boots-Dickson, will be Tuesday, May 20, in Emerson Community Cemetery, with the Rev. Jeff Voepel officiating.

Roy was born May 23, 1932, in Hannibal, to William August and Mary Sue Bowles Brunk.

He married Velma Mann on Sept. 26, 1956, in Philadelphia, Mo. She survives.

Survivors include seven children, Phyllis Elaine Givan (Matthew) of Galesburg, Ill., Bruce Brunk (Kelly) of LaGrange, Mo., Karen Hams (Bill) of Hannibal, Beverly Yagyagan (Ernie) of Philadelphia, Ronald Brunk of Philadelphia, Chris Brunk (Lori) of St. Louis and Lisa Carlson of Hannibal; 16 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and one great-great grandchild.

Roy was preceded in death by his parents.

After graduating from high school, Roy went on to enlist in the U.S. Army in 1953. He proudly served his country as a corporal during the Korean conflict.

Roy worked for both Motorola and Electric Wheel in Quincy, Ill., over the years, but also enjoyed farming. During his retirement, Roy stayed active working as a security guard for Continental Cement Co.

In his free time, Roy enjoyed gardening and being on the family farm. Most of all Roy simply cherished the moments he shared with his family and friends.

Roy was a member of Emerson Baptist Church.

Memorial contributions may be made to Community Loving Care Hospice or the Gardens at Beth Haven.

Lewis Brothers Funeral Chapel in Palmyra is handling arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed online at lewisbrothersfuneralchapel.com and whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from May 16 to May 18, 2020
