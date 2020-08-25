|
Roy Richard Hicks, age 83, went to be with the Lord peacefully on Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020, surrounded by his loved ones in his home in Clayton. Born April 14, 1937, in Mt. Vernon, Ill. Roy was a son of Ralph Hicks and Doris Long. She later married Malin Petro. Roy was blessed with two sons; Steven and Mark from his first marriage, and a daughter, Susan from his second. Later in life, he met and married Mary Higley Roberts and completed their family with Darrell and Donet. Roy was an extremely hard worker. His extensive knowledge of the oil drilling business started at the young age of 15. Roy then took this knowledge and opened his own oil drill business, Hicks Drilling. Roy was always out the door before the sun came up and didn't rest until well after the sunset. He was always chasing the next great oil gusher. However, Roy also believed a great way to end the day would be in his recliner with the remote in one hand, a beer in the other, and his cat by his side. If you were fortunate to know Roy, you will remember his mischievous smile, quick-witted personality, and contagious laugh. Above all things, his greatest joy was spending time with his family and friends. Survivors include his wife, Mary Hicks of Clayton, Ill., children; Steven (Sandy) Hicks from Mt. Vernon, Ill., Mark (Pam) Hicks from Mt. Vernon, Ill., Susan (Chris) Ely from Benton, Ill., Darrell (Jane) Roberts from Hull, Ill., and Donet Roberts (Ryan Dieterle) from Camp Point, Ill., brother, Rex (Toni Gieker) Hicks from Clayton, Ill., sisters Donelle Conaway from Vandalia, Ill., and Becky Stroud from Las Vegan, N.V. Roy was also blessed with many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Roy was preceded in death by his brothers Jack and Larry Hicks, sisters- in- law Connie and Bonnie Hicks, and brothers- in- law Jack Stroud and Gene Conaway. Funeral services will be held Wednesday at 1 p.m. at the Hamilton Funeral Home in Clayton by Rev. Steve Surratt. Burial will follow at South Side Cemetery in Clayton. Visitation will be held Wednesday morning from 11:00 until the time of services at the Hamilton Funeral Home in Clayton. Memorials may be made to the Clayton Christian Church or the Roy R. Hicks memorial fund. Online condolences may be left at www.hamiltonfuneralhomes.net. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
