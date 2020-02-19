|
|
God called His faithful servant, Royce Delphene Warren, 76, of Quincy, from labor to reward at 4:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14, 2020, at Blessing Hospital surrounded by family. Our beloved Royce was born May 20, 1943, in Quincy to the late Clara Louise (Douglas) and Roy L. Watson. Royce received Jesus Christ as her personal savior at an early age, and the church remained an integral part of her life. Royce was educated in the Quincy Public Schools system and graduated from Quincy Senior High School. After graduation, Royce received instruction in secretarial duties, word processing and office procedures at Gem City College. Royce was the consummate professional and believed in hard work. Her early jobs included being a candy striper at Blessing Hospital and later as a secretary at Colt Quincy Compressor. When she moved to Chicago, she had various executive assistant positions at Chemetron Railway International and the Family Institute. Even when she "retired" and moved back home to Quincy, she continued working and loved her position at Bergner's department store. Her last position of employment was as an office administrator at Harvest Hills Retirement Center. Royce was a faithful member of Bethel African Methodist Episcopal Church. She served as the president of the Usher Board, a member of the Trustee Board and also served as the Quarterly Conference secretary. Royce loved attending Sunday school. When she became homebound and unable to attend, she continued to participate by calling in to listen and contribute to the lessons. Royce had a zeal for life. She thoroughly enjoyed spending time with her friends, going to Washington Park to hear the blues, reading, listening to NPR, completing crossword puzzles and jigsaw puzzles. She loved to travel and even found the senior day trips enjoyable. She loved her independence and living alone yet could not live without her two cats, Precious and Chardonnay, whom she referred to as her "daughters." Royce was preceded in death by her parents, Roy and Clara Watson; two sisters, Marie Pleasant and Shirley Milsap; one brother, Charles Lee Watson; one grandchild, Whitney Smith; and one great-grandchild, Chance Bailey. Royce leaves to cherish her memory of her brother, Robert Norris Watson; four daughters, CharRoy Minor, Shirley Genel Burton, Adrian (Maurice) Johnson and Ericka (James) Bailey; 15 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; and a host of beloved nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. A celebration of life service will be at 1 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21, at Duker and Haugh Funeral Home. Visitation will at noon Friday at the funeral home, with the Rev. Carl Terry officiating and the Rev. James Bailey giving the eulogy. Interment will be in Greenmount Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Feb. 19 to Feb. 21, 2020